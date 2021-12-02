NHAI invites bids for preparing DPR for constructing Dehradun-Tehri tunnel
State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for preparation of a feasibility-cum-detailed project report for construction of a 30-km long tunnel between Dehradun and Tehri.
NHAI said the tunnel would be among the longest highway tunnels in the world.
''NHAI has invited bid for preparation of Feasibility report cum DPR for Construction of a tunnel between Dehradun & Tehri.
''The project would involve construction of a tunnel of about 30 Km which would be among longest highway tunnels in the world,'' NHAI said in a tweet.
