Left Menu

After Oct, rainfall in Nov also highest in last 120 years

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:52 IST
After Oct, rainfall in Nov also highest in last 120 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After receiving the highest rainfall in October in the last 120 years, Kerala in November also received precipitation which was the highest in the last 12 decades.

According to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala in November received 394.1 mm rainfall which is the highest since the year 1901 and more than triple what the state got last year during this month.

In November of 1901, the state had received 350.8 mm rainfall and after that it received more than 300 mm precipitation in November of four other years -- 1960 (358 mm), 1977 (361.7 mm), 1978 (365.6 mm) and 2010 (335.1 mm) -- the IMD has said.

According to IMD, the normal rainfall for this month of the year is 153.33 mm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021