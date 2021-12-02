Left Menu

Cyclone Jawad: Sonowal reviews preparedness with port authorities

Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation likely to arise due to Cyclone Jawad with port chairmen and stakeholders of coastal areas of various states. States have also been asked to alert the industrial establishments such as chemical and petrochemical units near the coast, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:02 IST
Cyclone Jawad: Sonowal reviews preparedness with port authorities
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation likely to arise due to Cyclone Jawad with port chairmen and stakeholders of coastal areas of various states. According to an official statement, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is closely monitoring the developing situation and has urged all to stay alert and prepared.

The ministry has taken measures to secure all shipping vessels and has deployed emergency vessels. States have also been asked to alert the industrial establishments such as chemical and petrochemical units near the coast, it added. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that a low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad, which is likely to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha around the morning of December 4, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kilometres per hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021