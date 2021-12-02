Cyclone Jawad: Sonowal reviews preparedness with port authorities
Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation likely to arise due to Cyclone Jawad with port chairmen and stakeholders of coastal areas of various states. According to an official statement, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is closely monitoring the developing situation and has urged all to stay alert and prepared.
The ministry has taken measures to secure all shipping vessels and has deployed emergency vessels. States have also been asked to alert the industrial establishments such as chemical and petrochemical units near the coast, it added. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that a low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad, which is likely to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha around the morning of December 4, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kilometres per hour.
