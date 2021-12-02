Left Menu

Karnataka seeks Rs 1,281 crore as rain relief from Centre

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka government on Thursday sought Rs 1,281 crore from the Centre as relief for the damage caused by rains that lashed the State during October-November.

According to the government's latest assessment which has been sent to the Centre, at least 42 people died in the floods and rain, and an estimated at 9.90 lakh hectares of crop damaged.

While 19,366 km of public roads have been destroyed, 20,083 houses have been damaged.

''The crop loss due to floods is estimated at Rs 8,962.02 crore...the overall estimated damage is Rs 11,916.30 crore and as per SDRF norms, the loss stands at Rs 1,281.92 crore," the government said in its memorandum to the Centre.

According to the State government, there was 307 mm of rainfall against a normal 166 mm between October 1 and November 30, which is 85 per cent excess. Out of 31 districts, 23 recorded excess to huge excess of rainfall, the government said.

"The State received widespread heavy rainfall and recorded 592 per cent more than normal, which is the second highest in the last 60 years," it said.

The government said it now awaits the visit of an inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) to the State and take stock of the rain-related damage.

