Guj: Body of fisherman found, 7 others missing after rough weather wrecks anchored boats

The body of a fisherman was found while seven others were still missing after several boats, anchored near the sea coast in Una tehsil of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, capsized, officials said on Thursday.

The Coast Guard will continue its search operation using its floodlight-mounted boats during the night, said district collector R G Gohil.

A rescue operation was launched with the help of a Coast Guard helicopter early Thursday morning after a storm wrecked the boats around midnight, he said.

Later, two boats and a Dornier aircraft of the Coast Guard also joined in the search mission, said Gohil.

The fishermen were sleeping in their boats anchored at Navabandar, a coastal village, when the weather suddenly worsened, said local sarpanch (village head) Somvar Majithia.

At least five boats were completely destroyed, five capsized and nearly 40 others were partially damaged, said collector Gohil.

''The sea conditions turned rough after midnight due to strong winds and waves. Initially 12 fishermen were untraceable, but four of them managed to swim to the shore, while eight went missing,'' he said.

''The body of one fisherman was found on the shore in the afternoon,'' the collector added.

''An NDRF team has also arrived. Their divers will join in the search operation in the morning. We have also roped in local fishermen for search. Police personnel are also patrolling along the coastline to locate the missing fishermen,'' Gohil said.

