NOC not needed from lower floors for extra construction over buildings: EDMC panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday resolved that for carrying out extra construction work over a building complying with civic norms, no NOC shall be required to be taken from occupants of housing units on the lower floors.

The proposal will now seek a nod from the EDMC House.

The panel in its resolution said in Delhi, vertical construction is happening and in many cases, the persons living on the top floor have terrace rights.

When someone staying on the top floor wants to do extra construction, they have to take permission (no-objection certificate) from people living in flats in the floors below, it said.

The draft of the resolution claimed that people living in flats below ''seek to make money from this NOC requirement''.

So, the standing committee recommended to the EDMC House that for people in east Delhi, following building construction norms, no NOC shall be needed from those residing on lower floors for extra construction over a building.

