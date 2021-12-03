Left Menu

Japan quells fears of Mt Fuji eruption after earthquake

(2137 GMT, Thursday) jolted areas near the iconic mountain, 100 km (63 miles) west of Tokyo, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, casualties or major damage. The hashtag "Mt Fuji eruption", began trending in Japanese on Twitter, with one user saying, "Tokyo would be in real trouble if Mount Fuji erupted.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-12-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 07:54 IST
Japan quells fears of Mt Fuji eruption after earthquake
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese authorities on Friday damped down speculation about a possible volcanic eruption at Mt Fuji, the nation's highest peak, after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake sent the topic trending on Twitter. The quake at 6:37 a.m. (2137 GMT, Thursday) jolted areas near the iconic mountain, 100 km (63 miles) west of Tokyo, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, casualties or major damage.

The hashtag "Mt Fuji eruption", began trending in Japanese on Twitter, with one user saying, "Tokyo would be in real trouble if Mount Fuji erupted. With coronavirus going on, where can we flee to?" The volcano last erupted more than 300 years ago but is still active and occasionally goes through periods of activity that can produce several hundred tremors a month.

A Japanese government panel said last year any major eruption would rain so much ash on Tokyo that its transportation network of trains and highways would be paralysed in three hours. The Japan Meteorological Agency, however, said there was no data indicating an increased chance of Mount Fuji erupting.

"We have seen no particular abnormalities in observational data regarding Mount Fuji. There probably isn't any connection (between the quake and a possible eruption)" an agency official said at a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021