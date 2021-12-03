Left Menu

Cyclone 'Jawad': NDRF DG says 64 teams earmarked; all preparations done

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 13:56 IST
Cyclone 'Jawad': NDRF DG says 64 teams earmarked; all preparations done
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 64 teams to tackle the impending cyclonic storm 'Jawad' that is expected to affect the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, a senior officer said on Friday.

NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal told reporters during a briefing here that while 46 teams have been deployed or pre-positioned in the vulnerable states, 18 teams have been kept in reserve.

A single NDRF team has about 30 personnel who are equipped with pole cutters, electric saws to cut uprooted trees, inflatable boat and some other relief and rescue gadgets.

''We are confident of taking care of the situation,'' Karwal said, adding all preparations have been done by the federal contingency force to help the affected states and the citizens. The NDRF head said the national crisis management committee (NCMC), a panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officers have already reviewed the situation and these will continue till the cyclone hits coast on December 5 in Odisha. The India Meteorological Department said on Friday that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Jawad', The cyclonic storm is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday morning, the IMD said.

