Left Menu

Scientists find pathway allowing cancer to bypass oncology treatments

The City of Hope researchers have identified a pathway that explained how mutated cancer cells can continue to replicate and become resistant to oncology therapies.

ANI | California | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:03 IST
Scientists find pathway allowing cancer to bypass oncology treatments
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The City of Hope researchers have identified a pathway that explained how mutated cancer cells can continue to replicate and become resistant to oncology therapies. The study has been published in the 'Science Journal'.

Using whole-genome sequencing technology, the scientists discovered a new mechanism for how genetically defective cells mutated to survive stressful situations, such as drug treatment. Understanding this resistance mechanism moved researchers one step closer to developing new strategies to prevent cancer development or to delay and overcome resistance to cancer drugs. "Targeted cancer therapies have transformed cancer care and prolonged patient lives, but many patients eventually develop resistance to their lifesaving treatments. Our basic research hints at how we might one day be able to increase survival by delaying or even preventing the development of cancer drug resistance," said Binghui Shen, PhD, professor and chair of the Department of Cancer Genetics and Epigenetics at Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope.

Shen has been conducting research on the fundamental mechanisms of DNA replication and the key enzyme called flap endonuclease 1 for the past 25 years at the City of Hope. This finding, Shen said, is a milestone moment. The study was conducted in yeast, mouse and human leukaemia models. As a next step, Shen's team will see if they can replicate the discovery in more varied human cancer cells and establish regimens to overcome cancer drug resistance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021