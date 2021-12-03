Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone 'Jawad', to make landfall around Puri on Dec 5

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Jawad', the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The cyclonic storm is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday morning, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards, move along the coast of Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh and touch the coast around Puri by December 5 noon, according to the weather department.

The name of the cyclone -- 'Jawad' -- has been proposed by Saudi Arabia.

A low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30. It intensified into a depression on December 2 and further into a deep depression on Friday morning. It turned into a cyclone on Friday noon, the IMD DG said.

Very heavy rainfall is likely to start in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha by Friday evening. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase on Saturday, he said.

A red colour warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts for Saturday. The red colour warning has also been issued for the Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday.

Sea conditions will remain unsafe for shipping and fishermen in central and north Bay of Bengal from Friday to Sunday.

The IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the states concerned. ''Off-shore and alongshore operations along the coast of north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal should be judiciously regulated on Friday and suspended on Saturday and Sunday to ensure safety of life and property,'' it said.

Squally wind, gusting up to 65 kmph, is likely to start along and off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from Friday midnight. The wind speed will increase up to 100 kmph from Saturday evening for the subsequent 12 hours, the central MeT office said.

The cyclonic storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the sea for a temporary period, with wind gusting to 110 kmph, Mohapatra said.

Squally wind gusting to 65 kmph also likely to commence along and off the coast of West Bengal from Friday evening. The wind speed may increase to 80 kmph from Sunday morning for the subsequent 12 hours, the IMD said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad that is expected to hit the North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast and directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated.

According to the PMO, the prime minister has directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely moved to safety and the maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water, and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.

Modi has asked them to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies and to plan for unhindered movement. He also directed the round-the-clock functioning of control rooms.

