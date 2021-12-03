TVS Motor hands over Rs 3 crore to TN CM's Relief Fund
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has handed over Rs 3 crore to Tamil Nady Chief Minister's Relief Fund towards flood relief.
''TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan handed over the cheque for the sum to Chief Minister M K Stalin,'' a press release said here.
Heavy rains lashed the State last month triggering inundatation of several areas in various districts and affecting normal life.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M K Stalin
- TVS Motor Company
- State
- Tamil
- Dec 3(PTI
- Venu Srinivasan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia state greenlights full crowds for Australian Open, Ashes cricket
Tennis-WTA's Simon voices concern over statement attributed to Peng
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-WTA's Simon voices concern over statement attributed to Peng; U.S. weighs diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics -sources and more
Tennis-WTA's Simon casts doubt over statement attributed to Peng
Over 128 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far