Left Menu

TVS Motor hands over Rs 3 crore to TN CM's Relief Fund

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:44 IST
TVS Motor hands over Rs 3 crore to TN CM's Relief Fund
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has handed over Rs 3 crore to Tamil Nady Chief Minister's Relief Fund towards flood relief.

''TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan handed over the cheque for the sum to Chief Minister M K Stalin,'' a press release said here.

Heavy rains lashed the State last month triggering inundatation of several areas in various districts and affecting normal life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021