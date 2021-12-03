TVS Motor hands over Rs 3 crore to TN CM's Relief Fund

Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has handed over Rs 3 crore to Tamil Nady Chief Minister's Relief Fund towards flood relief.

''TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan handed over the cheque for the sum to Chief Minister M K Stalin,'' a press release said here.

Heavy rains lashed the State last month triggering inundatation of several areas in various districts and affecting normal life.

