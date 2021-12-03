Govt proposes to have national retail trade policy: Parkash
- Country:
- India
The government proposes to have a national retail trade policy for creating a conducive environment to streamline the growth of all formats of such trade, and stakeholder consultations are being held for that, Parliament was informed on Friday.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha said a conducive environment can be created by simplifying rules and regulations.
''The government proposes to have a national retail trade policy for creating a conducive environment for streamlining growth of all formats of retail trade, including by simplifying rules and regulations.
Stakeholder consultations are being held,'' he said.
Replying to a separate question, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Centre has approved the inclusion of the Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC) under the Industrial Corridor Programme in response to a request from Andhra Pradesh.
''The Government of India has also approved the development of the Orvakal node under the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.
''Consultant has been appointed for project development activity including preparation of detailed master plan and preliminary engineering of Orvakal node,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
STL appoints two industry leaders to accelerate global expansion in Services & Software business
IT minister exhorts start-ups, industry to position India as market leader in cybersecurity
Freshokartz launched India's first social commerce platform for farmers
Govt should reduce and rationalise GST rates on food processing industry
More synergy between industry, academia in India after COVID-19 pandemic: PSA Vijay Raghavan