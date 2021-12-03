Left Menu

Govt proposes to have national retail trade policy: Parkash

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:55 IST
Union Minister Som Parkash (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
The government proposes to have a national retail trade policy for creating a conducive environment to streamline the growth of all formats of such trade, and stakeholder consultations are being held for that, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha said a conducive environment can be created by simplifying rules and regulations.

''The government proposes to have a national retail trade policy for creating a conducive environment for streamlining growth of all formats of retail trade, including by simplifying rules and regulations.

Stakeholder consultations are being held,'' he said.

Replying to a separate question, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Centre has approved the inclusion of the Hyderabad Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC) under the Industrial Corridor Programme in response to a request from Andhra Pradesh.

''The Government of India has also approved the development of the Orvakal node under the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

''Consultant has been appointed for project development activity including preparation of detailed master plan and preliminary engineering of Orvakal node,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

