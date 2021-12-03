Vicky-Katrina wedding: Sawai Madhopur officials meet to review arrangements

District administration officials in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Friday held a meeting to review the preparations ahead of the much-awaited marriage ceremony of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Though there is no official confirmation about their wedding, Bollywood has been abuzz with reports about a private engagement and a private but lavish marriage ceremony in a Rajasthan resort. The meeting of the district administration officials in Sawai Madhopur was organised to discuss the law and order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding. Wedding organisers had also taken part in the meeting, the officials said.

''The meeting was mainly related to coordination for smooth functioning of traffic and Transport during the wedding,'' Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan said.

He said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination. RTPCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses.

''As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10,'' Kishan said. The wedding will reportedly be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. Though both Kaushal, 33, and Kaif, 38, have not yet released a statement about their wedding, it has been reported that their sangeet, mehendi and wedding ceremonies will reportedly take place on December 7, 8 and 9.

