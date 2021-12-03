Delhi govt to install 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras in second phase: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government will install 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras in the city in the second phase of the project.

He said 2.75 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in the national capital since the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government.

Citing a survey, the chief minister said that Delhi is well ahead of London, New York, Singapore and Paris in terms of CCTV cameras per square mile.

''We are going to install 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras in phase two of the project. Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited will install the cameras,'' he said at a press conference.

According to a survey, Delhi ranks number one in 150 cities in the world in terms of CCTV cameras installed per square mile, the chief minister said.

''Delhi has 1,826 CCTV cameras per square mile. London, which has bagged the second spot in the survey, has 1,138 cameras. We are well ahead of London, New York, Singapore, Paris. There is no comparison,'' he said.

Delhi has thrice the number of CCTV cameras in Chennai and 11 times the cameras in Mumbai, Kejriwal said.

There is an improvement in women security situation since the government installed the cameras. Women feel safe. Police get a lot of help in solving crime cases, he said.

Notably, the population density of the city of Delhi is 11,312 people per square kilometer against London's 5,701.

"Today, the news I have brought for you is that we are commencing our Phase 2 of the CCTV installation drive, and adding 1.40 lakh more cameras throughout Delhi. After this is completed, Delhi will have a total of 4.15 lakh CCTV cameras. ''Often after installation, many CCTVs get damaged and no one gets to know – and in a time of need, when a crime occurs, we find out that the camera wasn't even working. But in the case of these modern CCTV cameras we are installing, an alarm will be used to alert the command center in case a camera has been damaged. Additionally concerned operators will also receive messages on their phones alerting the same. So, in case of power cut or vandalism, if a CCTV camera stops working, these alerts will help repair it at the earliest," the chief minister said.

''30 days worth of recording can be kept in these cameras. Only 3-4 authorised personnel will have access to the live feed, and will be able to view it from anywhere around the world. A command center based in Delhi receives the live feed of all CCTV cameras in Delhi for real-time monitoring. These devices have 4 megapixel cameras with night vision, providing optimum video quality. I sincerely hope that after all CCTV cameras have been installed, the people of Delhi will feel safe," he added.

