Navy ready to respond to any threat from sea: Senior official

The Indian Navy ''is in all readiness'' to deliver a credible and cohesive response whenever and wherever called for, Naval Officer In-Charge (NOIC), West Bengal, Commodore Rituraj Sahu, said here on Friday.

He also said that the Indian Navy has grown many fold in capacity and capability in all three dimensions of surface ships, naval aviation and undersea domains.

''Indian Navy is in all readiness to respond to any threat from the sea. It will able to deliver a credible and cohesive response whenever called for,'' Sahu said here Asked about China reportedly increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean, the NOIC, on the eve of 50th Navy Day celebrations, said India is very well located geographically in this region. He maintained that various places in the Indian Ocean region were kept under watch by the Indian Navy's maritime reconnaissance aircraft and warship deployment.

''Our backyard is always under surveillance,'' the NOIC told reporters at INS Subhas, the Navy's West Bengal base here. He also said that indigenous manufacturing and contemporary technology on Indian Naval platforms have given the force combat capability enhancements.

He stated that with improvement in these areas, ''we have been able to have an eye on the Indian Ocean region for maritime security of our nation''.

Sahu further explained that work was in progress for making foolproof arrangements on checking movements of fishing trawlers and other vessels from Bangladesh into the Indian side.

The NOIC underlined that coastal security plans in the country have evolved after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

He said that from a ''buyer's navy'' it has transformed into a ''builder's navy'' with about 95 per cent of its new fleet being built in Indian shipyards.

''Today's Navy is a credible force with indigenously manufactured combat platforms and equipment using contemporary technology,'' Sahu noted.

He pointed out that major ships and submarines are being built in Indian shipyards, including the Kolkata-based Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE).

Sahu said that Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt will be in the city for the launch ceremony of GRSE built large survey ship 'Sandhayak' on Sunday.

The NOIC further stressed that the naval force in West Bengal, as in other parts of the country, conducts several activities to connect with all citizens.

He said that the Navy conducted relief operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore district, apart from holding regular interactions with coastal fishing villages and setting up medical camps for them.

''The fishermen community and villagers are the ears and eyes on coastal security and they are with the Indian Navy,'' Sahu added.

