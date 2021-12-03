Scottish government says Omicron variant cases expected to rise significantly

The Scottish government said on Friday it expected cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant to rise significantly in upcoming days as there was now community transmission of the strain.

"The number of Omicron cases now being reported in Scotland is rising, and cases are no longer all linked to a single event, but to several different sources including a Steps concert," said Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after the number of cases of the variant in Scotland increased to 29.

"This confirms our view that there is now community transmission of this variant within Scotland. Given the nature of transmission we would expect to see cases rise - perhaps significantly - in the days ahead."

