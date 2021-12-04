From the Field: ‘climate-smart’ development in an uncertain world

Today, when the UN plans initiatives to help vulnerable communities become more resilient, the climate crisis has to be part of the equation. The UN Development Programme (UNDP) is connecting the dots between people and the impacts that climate change is having on their lives. Solar water facility in Ethiopia, by UNDP

Every solution is different and is adapted to the needs of each community. From micro-hydropower in Nepal to decentralizing access to water systems in Colombia, climate-proofing rural settlements in Rwanda, and building more integrated national adaptation plans in Bhutan.

As countries work to reduce their carbon footprint and adapt to climate change, reduce risks, and build more resilient societies, important progress is being made towards a more sustainable future. Find out more here.

