Goyal reviews preparedness for cyclone Jawad

The minister underscored the need for drawing of a comprehensive action plan towards managing this natural disaster in the most effective way by incorporating the inputs and suggestions of all stakeholders. Goyal said the public-private partnership is necessary for disaster management and mitigation and for protecting the lives and livelihoods of those affected. We must constantly upgrade our learnings and keep upgrading our capabilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 16:19 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday reviewed the arrangements and preparations made by state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal to deal with cyclone Jawad.

Industry associations like CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM and PHD Chambers were also represented at the conference. The minister underscored the need for drawing of a comprehensive action plan towards managing this natural disaster in the most effective way by incorporating the inputs and suggestions of all stakeholders. Goyal said public private partnership is necessary for disaster management and mitigation and for protecting the lives and livelihoods of those affected.

''We must constantly upgrade our learnings and keep upgrading our capabilities. He also called for preparedness in the banking and insurance sectors to tackle the effects of the cyclone,'' an official statement said.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into cyclone Jawad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

