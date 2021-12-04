Left Menu

Coal production from captive mines likely to touch 85 MT in current fiscal

Updated: 04-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 17:39 IST
Coal production from captive mines likely to touch 85 MT in current fiscal
The government on Saturday said that coal production from captive mines is likely to touch 85 million tonnes (MT) during the ongoing fiscal, which is significantly higher than last year's 62 MT.

The coal production from captive mines during this year till November has already reached around 50 million tonnes, the coal ministry said in a statement.

In order to further enhance coal production, Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain reviewed the issues related to environment and forest clearances impacting the development of new coal blocks, with senior officers of the ministry in view of high demand for domestic coal. Coal production from captive mines is expected to reach 120 MT during the next financial year.

''This achievement will further fulfil the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in domestic coal production,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

