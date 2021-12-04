WB evacuates thousands, cyclone to turn into deep depression when it reaches state

The West Bengal government on Saturday evacuated about 18000 people in coastal South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts and asked tourists in sea resorts to stay away from beaches, even as the met department said that Cyclone Jawad, which looms large over the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, will turn into a deep depression when it reaches Bengal and trigger heavy rains in the coastal areas.

The weather office said several places in the metropolis, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah and Hooghly districts have received light rainfall since Saturday morning.

The cyclone was about 210 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 320 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 390 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 470 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha) on Saturday afternoon, a Met department bulletin said.

The government has evacuated 17,900 people from the two coastal districts and opened at least 48 relief camps and shelters in the wake of the cyclone warnings, an official said on Saturday.

There is, however, little possibility of Jawad turning into a cyclonic storm when it reaches Bengal coastline on Sunday before heading towards Bangladesh, said Alipore Met Office director Sanjib Bandopadhayay.

''It will become a deep depression and trigger rains across south Bengal and heavy rains in some coastal areas. But the wind speed in the coastal areas will not exceed 55 km per hour,'' he said.

Under its influence there will be be heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of coastal areas of South 24 parganas and Purbo Medinipur and light to moderate rain in other parts of the two districts. In other south Bengal districts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur and North 24 Parganas there will be light to moderate rain on December 5, Bandopadhay said.

There will be light to moderate rainfall in other parts of Gangetic West Bengal as well during that time, he said.

In some parts of the Gangetic belt in the state there could be isolated heavy showers as the system will reach Sunderbans by tomorrow noon and head towards Bangladesh afterwards.

The administration has opened 115 multipurpose cyclone shelters, 135 additional temporary relief shelters to deal with any “emergency-like situation”, officials said.

“We have kept everything ready to face any problem due to heavy rains or the cyclone for the next couple of days. We have left no stones unturned. Weekly offs and other holidays of all staff have been cancelled,” they said.

Vigilance has been tightened at the coasts and tourists and locals are being asked to stay away from the beaches in the sea resorts of Digha, Shankarpur, Tajpur, Mandarmoni and Bakkhali.

Nineteen National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in West Bengal and quick response teams of the state power and public works departments, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) have been posted in crucial points, an official said.

Pouches of drinking water and relief materials like tarpaulins, food materials and medicines have already reached block development offices, he said.

While almost all fishermen have returned in Kakdwip, Digha and other coastal areas the authorities are coordinating with fishermen associations in coastal zones to find others still in the deep sea.

''We are still searching in case there are anybody still inside the waters. Water police is continuing miking in case fishermen are still in the sea,'' he added.

Harvesting of 90 per cent of the crops have been completed and the the farmers have been asked to take preventive measures in the event of flooding of farmlands.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is constantly monitoring the situation and officials of the municipal bodies are on guard, state minister Firhad Hakim told reporters.

In the last two years, West Bengal has witnessed three devastating twisters - Cyclone Bulbul in November 2019, Amphan in May 2020 and Yaas in May 2021, which left a trail of destruction and death.

