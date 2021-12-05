Evacuations from Indonesia's Semeru volcano suspended due to hot clouds - official
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 05-12-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 10:11 IST
Evacuations of residents affected by the eruption of Indonesia's Semeru volcano have been suspended due to hot clouds, an official at the country's search and rescue agency told the news channel Metro TV.
The eruption has killed at least 13 people and injured dozens of others.
