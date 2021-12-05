Master Plan 2041: Suggestions to set up cell for conservation of Walled City heritage

Authorities working on Master Plan of Delhi 2041 have received various suggestions from public on preservation of built heritage, which includes setting up a dedicated cell to promote conservation of architectural legacy in the Walled City, official sources said.

People who have suggested creating a ''heritage cell'' in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) or the Shahjehanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), had said it was required because there was ''inadequate provision for financial assistance'' for undertaking conservation of heritage structures in the area.

Shahjehanabad or Old Delhi or Walled City, was built by the Mughals, in the 17th century as its imperial capital, and is endowed with old buildings, houses, shops, centuries-old havelis and religion sites, including the iconic Jama Masjid, and other rich cultural heritage.

The draft MPD 2041, prepared by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), was made available early June on the website of the DDA and public suggestions and objections were invited, the last date for sending the same was August 23.

A board of enquiry, headed by vice chairman of the DDA, has been hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft since October 18, when the first round of hearing had begun online. DDA has conducted 14 rounds of hearings till date.

From creating a ''24-hour city'' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution - these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the MPD 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.

During the 10th and 11th meetings of the Board of Enquiry and Hearing, issues related to heritage zones and Walled City, upgrading of physical infrastructure, permissibility of allowed activities, increase in building heights, conservations of heritage structures, relaxation in parking norms, encroachment of government lands, were discussed.

In one of the meetings late November, suggestions regarding ''inadequate provision for financial assistance for undertaking the conservation of heritage structures'' were made. A heritage cell may be created in NDMC or SRDC for the mentioned work, it was suggested, officials sources told PTI.

If parking space is not available within property, in that case owners may pay parking charges for the balance ECS (equivalent car space). Stilt-parking are not utilised because of non-trafficable width of road, it was suggested to the board.

While the Walled City comes under the jurisdiction of the NDMC, the SRDC is a multi-agency special purpose vehicle, created to rejuvenate and redevelop the heritage core of Old Delhi.

The DDA mid-October had said that it had received 33,000 objections, suggestions in the stipulated time period of 75 days.

All organisations, stakeholders and persons who have submitted objections or suggestions will be given ample chance of hearing, the DDA had earlier said.

The process of preparation of Master Plan of Delhi 2041 was initiated in 2017, and it remained on track in spite of the lockdown and other restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The draft also incorporates the heritage assets of the city, saying, ''Delhi is a cultural capital and has a large number of heritage assets. Peservation of assets and their adaptive reuse are to be promoted for preventing degradation and loss of historic assets and fabric''.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.

''These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for planned development of Delhi.

The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans,'' the draft says. PTI KND SRY

