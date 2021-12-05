Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption death toll rises to 14, injures 56
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 05-12-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 16:58 IST
The eruption of Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island has killed 14 people and injured 56, a disaster mitigation agency official said on Sunday.
The injuries, 35 of which were severe, were lower than the previous count of 98. The official also said 1,300 people had been evacuated.
