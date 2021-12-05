Over 540 trees to make way for RRTS corridorin Delhi

Left Menu

A total of 543 trees will make way for the RRTS corridor.The user agency, National Capital Region Transport Corporation NCRTC, has been asked to transplant 280 trees to the land adjoining the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway on the western bank of the Yamuna.It has been directed to deposit Rs 3.09 crore as security amount for compensatory plantation of 5,430 saplings of neem, amaltas, peepal, pilkhan, gular, bargad and desi kikar among others.

Updated: 05-12-2021 17:06 IST
Over 260 trees will be felled and 280 transplanted in the capital for the implementation of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), according to an official notification.

The environment department has exempted an area of 1.69 hectare for this purpose. A total of 543 trees will make way for the RRTS corridor.

The user agency, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), has been asked to transplant 280 trees to the land adjoining the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway on the western bank of the Yamuna.

It has been directed to deposit Rs 3.09 crore as security amount for compensatory plantation of 5,430 saplings of neem, amaltas, peepal, pilkhan, gular, bargad and desi kikar among others. “Compensatory plantation of 5,430 saplings of native species shall be raised and maintained by the user agency (through the horticulture department of the Delhi Development Authority) for seven years and monitored till its successful establishment,” the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

