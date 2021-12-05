Left Menu

Researchers discover cone snail's venom might treat Diabetes

The cone snail is capable of spewing potent insulin-like venom that can paralyse its prey.

ANI | New Hampshire | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:27 IST
Researchers discover cone snail's venom might treat Diabetes
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The cone snail is capable of spewing potent insulin-like venom that can paralyse its prey. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire have found that variants of this venom, known as cone snail insulin (Con-Ins), could offer future possibilities for developing new fast-acting drugs to help treat diabetics.

The research was published in the 'Proteins: Structure, Function, and Bioinformatics Journal'. "Diabetes is rising at an alarming rate and it's become increasingly important to find new alternatives for developing effective and budget-friendly drugs for patients suffering from the disease," said Harish Vashisth, associate professor of chemical engineering.

"Our work found that the modelled Con-Ins variants, or analogues, bind even better to receptors in the body than the human hormone and may work faster which could make them a favourable option for stabilizing blood sugar levels and a potential for new therapeutics," he added. In their study, researchers looked more closely at the cone snail venom which induced a hypoglycaemic reaction that lowered blood sugar levels. Unlike insulin made in the body, the venom's peptide sequence -- which allowed it to bind to human insulin receptors -- is much shorter.

To test whether it would still bind effectively, the researchers used sequences of the insulin-like peptides in the venom of the cone snail C. geographus as a template to model six different Con-Ins analogues. The newly created variants were made up of much shorter peptide chains than human insulin -- lacking the last eight residues of the B-chain of the human insulin. To study the stability and variability of the new Con-Ins structures, they conducted multiple independent computer simulations of each Con-Ins variant complex with human insulin receptor in a near-physiological environment (accounting for water solvent, the salinity of solution, temperature and pressure).

They found that each insulin complex remained stable during the simulations and the designed peptides bound strongly -- even better than the naturally occurring human insulin hormone. The interactions were then compared with the human insulin receptor and it was determined that each Con-Ins variant exhibits few feasible residue substitutions in human insulin. "While more studies are needed, our research shows that despite the shorter peptide sequences, the cone snail venom could be a viable substitute and we are hopeful it will motivate future designs for new fast-acting drug options," said Biswajit Gorai, postdoctoral research associate and lead author.

The insulin-like venom released by certain cone snails can be highly dangerous causing a hypoglycemic shock that immobilises fish and potential prey. C. geographus has the most toxic sting known among the species and there have been reports of human fatalities, especially to unsuspected divers who are not aware of the snail's venom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021