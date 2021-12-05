Left Menu

Delhi govt to instal 8 more automated driving test tracks to reduce waiting period

Currently, the waiting period before taking up the test is around two months, said a senior transport department officer.The department has 10 automated driving test tracks at its regional offices in different parts of the city.The automated tracks are used to test the skill of an applicant driver through up-gradient, forward-8, reverse-S and traffic junctions. They are marked on 24 skills, including reversing vehicle on S shaped stretch, parking, overtaking and crossing at intersections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:35 IST
The Delhi government will install automated driving test tracks at eight educational institutions in the city to bring down the waiting period for applicants seeking their permanent licences.

The transport department has floated tenders for construction of the automated tracks at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women in Keshmere Gate, Delhi Technological University in Bawna and five Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Pusa, Jaffarpur Kalan, Mayur Vihar, Shahdara, Jail Road and Narela, officials said.

The tracks will cost around Rs 10 crore and are expected to be constructed in two months after successful bidding, they said.

''These new automated driving test tracks will help reduce the waiting time for applicants seeking permanent driving licences. Currently, the waiting period before taking up the test is around two months,'' said a senior transport department officer.

The department has 10 automated driving test tracks at its regional offices in different parts of the city.

The automated tracks are used to test the skill of an applicant driver through up-gradient, forward-8, reverse-S and traffic junctions. They are marked on 24 skills, including reversing vehicle on 'S' shaped stretch, parking, overtaking and crossing at intersections. PTI VIT SMN SMN

