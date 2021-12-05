1 miner missing, 1 hurt in coal mine accident in Poland
Coal mining authorities said Sunday that one miner is missing and one has been rescued with injuries after an earth tremor and a cave-in at a mine in southern Poland.
A spokesman for Poland's Mining Group, Tomasz Glogowski, said that the search continues for the missing miner at the Bielszowice mine, in the town of Ruda Slaska, in difficult conditions.
Rescuers reached the injured miner around midnight, and he has been hospitalized.
The accident occurred Saturday morning while the men were doing pipeline repair works, some 780 metres (2,600 feet) underground.
Poland relies on black and brown coal for almost 70 per cent of its energy and says it cannot phase it out as fast as most European countries are planning. Most mines are located around the city of Katowice, in the south. MGA MGA
