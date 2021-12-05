DDA officials meet residents in outer Delhi village on land pooling policy

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials held a meeting with residents of Sultanpur Dabas village in outer Delhi on the land pooling policy on Sunday.

To address the problem of housing, the DDA has prepared the land pooling policy with the aim to acquire land from owners living in rural areas of the national capital, according to an official statement.

''Moving a step forward in this direction, the DDA's Land Pooling Department today held a meeting with the residents of Sultanpur Dabas village of outer Delhi. The DDA officials told the villagers that they can submit their documents with the DDA till December 24, 2021 to become part of the land pooling exercise,'' the statement added.

According to Home Multi State Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. chairman Satish Kumar Aggarwal, DDA officials addressed the problems and issues of the villagers related to the land pooling policy.

DDA officials informed the villagers and members of various cooperative societies present at the meeting that in Sector 18, pooling of 73 per cent land has already been done after villagers submitted their land documents.

Soon the DDA will begin the work of making a consortium for the land, said Aggarwal.

The DDA officials assured the villagers that the land pooling policy will be implemented in a very transparent manner and that no villager need to worry about the fairness of the policy, Aggarwal added.

