Left Menu

DDA officials meet residents in outer Delhi village on land pooling policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:01 IST
DDA officials meet residents in outer Delhi village on land pooling policy
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials held a meeting with residents of Sultanpur Dabas village in outer Delhi on the land pooling policy on Sunday.

To address the problem of housing, the DDA has prepared the land pooling policy with the aim to acquire land from owners living in rural areas of the national capital, according to an official statement.

''Moving a step forward in this direction, the DDA's Land Pooling Department today held a meeting with the residents of Sultanpur Dabas village of outer Delhi. The DDA officials told the villagers that they can submit their documents with the DDA till December 24, 2021 to become part of the land pooling exercise,'' the statement added.

According to Home Multi State Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. chairman Satish Kumar Aggarwal, DDA officials addressed the problems and issues of the villagers related to the land pooling policy.

DDA officials informed the villagers and members of various cooperative societies present at the meeting that in Sector 18, pooling of 73 per cent land has already been done after villagers submitted their land documents.

Soon the DDA will begin the work of making a consortium for the land, said Aggarwal.

The DDA officials assured the villagers that the land pooling policy will be implemented in a very transparent manner and that no villager need to worry about the fairness of the policy, Aggarwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021