Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, visits Dholera, reviews the ongoing projects

GANDHINAGAR, India, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, on his visit to Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) for the first time since taking office, reviewed the progress of infrastructure work at the greenfield industrial smart city. He further toured the activation area of 22.54 sq. km. of Phase 1, where more than 90% of the project work is completed and is ready to unlock new avenues for investments with its global ecosystem.

Speaking on his first visit to Dholera, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, said ''I am delighted to visit Dholera, a city of tomorrow, that has been conceptualized, planned and being implemented to cater for the requirement of an increased rate of urbanization. It is to create an alternative to the present urban structure in the State of Gujarat and the state government is committed to upgrading the existing urban infrastructure to cater for in-migration in the existing cities and towns, under the various schemes of the Ministry of Urban Development & Housing. The dream of our visionary Prime Minister, Shri. Narendrabhai Modi comes to reality and it will achieve the goals of Atma-Nirbhar Gujarat – Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.'' He further addressed ''Dholera with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and huge land parcels will encompass industries like aerospace and defence, engineering, auto and auto ancillary, pharmaceutical, IT & electronics, agro and food processing and renewable energy among other sectors. These developments will provide an impetus to further enhance the manufacturing prowess of the state. Dholera will benefit from Gujarat's manufacturing ecosystem of progressive policies and conducive business ecosystem.'' The development of the world's largest single tracker installation with best-in-class infrastructure of 300 MW Solar Park, commissioned by Tata Power Solar Systems Limited on CRZ land to fetch maximum solar power, is augmented at Dholera. Similarly, Land is being allotted (241 acres) to Tata Chemicals, Torrent Power and ReNew Power and the commencement of factory of ReNew Power. Out of 4 Packages of Ahmedabad – Dholera Expressway awarded by NHAI, construction activities on Package 3 & 4 are initiated, and physical landfilling works of Dholera airport will commence soon.

The CM further emphasized Dholera's data-centric solutions and use of ICT to tackle industrial challenges where its smart ecosystems like governance, transportation, industrialization, logistics, maintenance, education and healthcare are embedded within its infrastructure for facilitating effective decision making.

Commending on the progress at the greenfield industrial smart city, Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries & Mines Department, said ''The activation area is ready to welcome industries and facilitates investors with world-class plug & play facilities with access to trunk infrastructures like roads & services, sewage treatment plants, common effluent treatment plants, water treatment plants, stormwater management, ICT based infrastructure, large land parcels, 24x7 uninterrupted power supply (with lowest power tariff in the country), and delineated areas for commercial, residential and recreational facilities. Further, to support the development at Dholera SIR, the Government of Gujarat has also envisaged & planned various external infrastructure projects like river bunding for flood management, Ahmedabad – Dholera Expressway, Ahmedabad – Dholera Metro Railway, freight rail from DSIR to Bhimnath for connection to DFC (which will enhance last-mile connectivity) & Dholera International airport. Dholera currently offers land at 50 percent concession of the prevailing land rates as an early-bird incentive to anchor investors to enable an industrial ecosystem in the region. Hence, I would like to invite the industry players from across the nation & globe to come and experience the infrastructure facilities in Dholera. I, on behalf of the Industries Department, Government of Gujarat, also assure you that the best of the facilities, conducive business environment and expedite approvals & clearances.'' Dholera, with its business-friendly policies and focus on ICT, are the key enablers for industrial manufacturing investors to set up their facility at the greenfield industrial smart city. Due to Dholera's pro-business approach, the industrial smart city is lucrative for heavy manufacturing investments. It is emerging as a driver for upcoming industrial and trade activities in the country as startups and multinationals can utilize such opportunities to boost manufacturing and industrial investments across such smart industrial city initiatives Shri Hareet Shukla, IAS, Secretary, Managing Director Dholera Industrial City Development Limited, said, ''Dholera has the largest footprints around the world and with its large land parcels ranging from 1 acre to 330 acres, 24x7 uninterrupted power supply and lowest power tariff in the country, Dholera is attracting some of the major anchor companies as two major companies have invested in Dholera and one of them has already commenced its construction. Contracts worth Rs. 2,877 Cr is spent for the implementation of trunk infrastructure in two town planning schemes of Dholera and land for 5000 MW solar park is identified in the CRZ area of DSIR, out of which 1000 MW is already implemented. We look forward to making a transformational impact on the industrial manufacturing scenario of the country and strengthening our core by fostering the upcoming and potential business at Dholera for growth in an efficient manner.'' Shri Jagdish Vishwakarma (Panchal), Hon'ble Minister of States, Govt. of Gujarat, said ''Dholera is Hon'ble PM's immense forward-looking vision in conceptualizing this international standard special investment region to attract multi-faceted investments to this region. It is planned to have world-class core infrastructure like a four-lane 32 km internal road network with the provision of dedicated UG service corridors, 150 MLD water supply, etc. supported by trunk infrastructure to support incoming industries. This will generate excellent employment opportunities for 800,000 no. of jobs both for skilled & semi-skilled workforce. I am extremely delighted to be part of this growth journey and also equally optimistic to see the developments shaping up on- ground and realizing the outcome of our Hon'ble P.M.'s visionary project.'' Shri Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Former Education Minister, Gujarat, said, ''I belong to the same region and I have seen the development of Dholera grow leaps and bounds paving way for the economic growth of the state. Dholera demonstrates the unique investment opportunities emphasizing conducive policies, sectoral leadership, futuristic infra and proactive governance of the state, making it a perfect destination for manufacturing companies to set up their base in the industrial smart city.'' The industrial smart city aims to promote sustainable development by developing and converging next-generation technologies across infrastructure sectors, providing impetus to the Atma-Nirbhar Gujarat initiative once fully developed and functional and being a 'Happy Place To Live'. Gujarat's commitment to green development is reflected in Dholera with a 5GW solar power project developed in two phases. As part of the government's plan for establishing India's first world-class greenfield Dholera smart city project. Dholera also supports the government's aim to produce 175GW of clean energy by 2022.

About Dholera The Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) is a major Greenfield Industrial Hub planned and located approximately 100km south of Ahmedabad and 130km from the State Capital Gandhinagar. The project as envisaged will be the first initiative from National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) to create a linear zone of industrial clusters and nodes to be developed in the influence area of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). Dholera, which is approximately 100 kms southwest of Ahmedabad offers unencumbered land parcels of upto 150 hectares and the land allotment can be made in record 17-20 days by Dholera Industrial City Development Limited.

DSIR has been planned over an extensive area of land measuring approximately 920sqkm and encompassing 22 villages of Dholera taluka in the Ahmedabad District. This will be by far the largest of investment nodes planned along the influence of DFC in the DMIC region. This node is strategically located between the industrial cities of Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Bhavnagar urban agglomerations. The nearest international airport is at Ahmedabad and Government of Gujarat through the Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL) has plans to develop another international airport in the north-east of the proposed investment region. NICDC Limited with support of DSIRDA, plan to create an economically and socially balanced new-age city with world class infrastructure and highest quality-of-life standards and sustainability in the urban form. This new age city aims to have a sustainable urban transportation system within and mobile/ efficient regional connectivity with neighboring cities and the rest of the country.

