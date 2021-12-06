Cong betrayed people by making promises which remain unfulfilled: CM Bommai

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Monday accused the Congress of betraying people by saying that the grand old party is known for making tall promises but poor in delivering them.

The previous Congress government had announced seven kg rice per head and reduced the offer to four kg within a few days, but the truth is that only four kg was distributed for three years of their five-year tenure, Bommai said addressing an election rally here.

He added that the rice quantity was raised to seven kg when just one year was left for the general Assembly election.

Bommai said the same goes with the Congress party's promise of distributing houses for the poor. Referring to former chief minister Siddaramaiah's allegation that BJP government had not distributed even a single house, Bommai said the senior Congress leader is misleading the people.

''Congress has betrayed people. It makes tall promises but is poor in delivering them. They built castles in the air by promising to build 15 lakh homes for poor people three months before the previous election without making any financial allocation,'' Bommai said.

He told the crowd that the BJP government has not only provided funds for the housing scheme, but also started work on the construction.

He further said he has approved construction of five lakh houses and instructed the officials to ensure that they are completed well before the general Assembly election in 2023.

The Chief Minister also listed many welfare programmes launched by his government.

According to him, there is a healthy competition among various departments in taking up developmental works in rural areas. About 7,500 Stree Shakti Sangha have been provided a grant of Rs one lakh each and about 75,000 youth have been enrolled for various skill development programme to enable them to get jobs or become self-employed, Bommai added.

The Chief Minister was campaigning for the BJP candidate for the legislative council election for 25 seats in the State, which is scheduled to take place on December 10.

The BJP has fielded 20 candidates against the 25 seats.

