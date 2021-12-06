Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:18 IST
Delhi's air quality 'very poor'
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the ''very poor'' category on Monday as the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) read 322 at 4 pm.

Neighbouring Faridabad (310), Ghaziabad (293), Greater Noida (300), Gurugram (306) and Noida (317) recorded their air quality in the ''poor'' to the ''very poor'' range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitoring agency SAFAR said a moderate wind speed is likely over the next two days but the minimum temperature is likely to drop in the national capital.

''The net effect is that the air quality will remain within the upper-end of the poor category or the lower-end of the very poor category,'' it said.

