Left Menu

CAQM's 'flying squads' inspect 576 sites in Delhi-NCR, 111 units spotted for immediate closure

Thirty of these sites are in Delhi, 23 in Haryana NCR, 43 in Uttar Pradesh NCR and 15 in Rajasthan NCR, sources said.The flying squads visited 576 sites and observed serious violations and non-compliances there.The CAQM had on Sunday constituted 40 flying squads to inspect and monitor the compliance of the panels directions to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR.A few days earlier it had constituted a five-member Enforcement Task Force ETF to monitor and supervise the implementation of its directions through inspection teams or flying squads.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 22:17 IST
CAQM's 'flying squads' inspect 576 sites in Delhi-NCR, 111 units spotted for immediate closure
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 576 sites have been inspected so far by the 'flying squads' constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to ensure compliance with the panel's directions to control air pollution, sources said on Monday.

Sources at the CAQM said that during the inspection, the 'flying squads' identified 111 units for immediate closure which include 28 industrial sites, 42 construction and demolition sites and 41 sites found using diesel generator sets. ''Thirty of these sites are in Delhi, 23 in Haryana (NCR), 43 in Uttar Pradesh (NCR) and 15 in Rajasthan (NCR),'' sources said.

The flying squads visited 576 sites and observed serious violations and non-compliances there.

The CAQM had on Sunday constituted 40 flying squads to inspect and monitor the compliance of the panel's directions to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A few days earlier it had constituted a five-member Enforcement Task Force (ETF) to monitor and supervise the implementation of its directions through inspection teams or flying squads. The ETF has been holding exhaustive review meetings with the 40 flying squads.

Twelve inspection teams each have been constituted for the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, while four teams have been deputed in the national capital region (NCR) districts of Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021