CAQM's 'flying squads' inspect 576 sites in Delhi-NCR, 111 units spotted for immediate closure
Thirty of these sites are in Delhi, 23 in Haryana NCR, 43 in Uttar Pradesh NCR and 15 in Rajasthan NCR, sources said.The flying squads visited 576 sites and observed serious violations and non-compliances there.The CAQM had on Sunday constituted 40 flying squads to inspect and monitor the compliance of the panels directions to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR.A few days earlier it had constituted a five-member Enforcement Task Force ETF to monitor and supervise the implementation of its directions through inspection teams or flying squads.
As many as 576 sites have been inspected so far by the 'flying squads' constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to ensure compliance with the panel's directions to control air pollution, sources said on Monday.
Sources at the CAQM said that during the inspection, the 'flying squads' identified 111 units for immediate closure which include 28 industrial sites, 42 construction and demolition sites and 41 sites found using diesel generator sets. ''Thirty of these sites are in Delhi, 23 in Haryana (NCR), 43 in Uttar Pradesh (NCR) and 15 in Rajasthan (NCR),'' sources said.
The flying squads visited 576 sites and observed serious violations and non-compliances there.
The CAQM had on Sunday constituted 40 flying squads to inspect and monitor the compliance of the panel's directions to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
A few days earlier it had constituted a five-member Enforcement Task Force (ETF) to monitor and supervise the implementation of its directions through inspection teams or flying squads. The ETF has been holding exhaustive review meetings with the 40 flying squads.
Twelve inspection teams each have been constituted for the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, while four teams have been deputed in the national capital region (NCR) districts of Rajasthan.
