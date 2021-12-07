Amendment to births and deaths act to include provision for unified database
- Country:
- India
The government has brought out a draft amendment to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act to include a provision for a unified database of civil registration records in states and integration with the database at the national level, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
In response to a question seeking to know if the government is considering maintaining birth and death registration data at the national level, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said a draft amendment to the Registration of Births & Deaths (RBD) Act, 1969 was placed in the public domain from October 18 to December 2 for comments.
The draft amendment inter alia includes a provision for ''maintaining a unified database of civil registration records at State level and for integration with the database at the national level,'' he said. ''It also includes the provision to use the database of births and deaths to update various databases,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Nityanand Rai
- Home Affairs
- Registration of Births
- Deaths Act
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Saudi-led coalition warns of danger to global trade south of Red Sea - state media
Survey launched to give researchers insights into state of Pacific languages
IMF reaches agreement to revive funding to Pakistan - statement
'Do you support Sidhu's statement?': BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sidhu's 'elder brother' remark for Pak PM
Mandaviya urges 3 states, 1 UT reporting low vaccination coverage to launch aggressive campaign