Left Menu

Amendment to births and deaths act to include provision for unified database

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 13:51 IST
Amendment to births and deaths act to include provision for unified database
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has brought out a draft amendment to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act to include a provision for a unified database of civil registration records in states and integration with the database at the national level, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In response to a question seeking to know if the government is considering maintaining birth and death registration data at the national level, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said a draft amendment to the Registration of Births & Deaths (RBD) Act, 1969 was placed in the public domain from October 18 to December 2 for comments.

The draft amendment inter alia includes a provision for ''maintaining a unified database of civil registration records at State level and for integration with the database at the national level,'' he said. ''It also includes the provision to use the database of births and deaths to update various databases,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021