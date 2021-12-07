Left Menu

More than dozen people injured in stone pelting over fare price shop allotment in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-12-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 14:02 IST
More than dozen people injured in stone pelting over fare price shop allotment in Muzaffarnagar
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

More than dozen people were injured in a clash between two rival groups over fair price shop allotment in Husainabad Bhanwara village in the district, police said.

The clash took place on Monday when a team of revenue officials arrived in the village under Ratenpuri Police Station to allot a fair price shop, the police said.

Villagers disrupted the team's work after dispute over the shop allotment between the two groups led by Rashid and Mehkar.

The confrontation between the two soon turned into a violent group clash and stones were hurled freely, resulting in injuries to over dozen people, the police said.

Both the groups have lodged complaints against each other, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021