Raigad ZP building in dangerous condition, says CEO in letter
PTI | Alibag | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
A top official in Raigad district has written to the local engineering department of the Maharashtra government informing that the Zilla Parishad administrative building was in a dangerous condition and needed urgent repairs.
Raigad ZP chief executive officer Kiran Patil, in his letter to the local executive engineer, has stated that a structural engineer from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University in Lonere Goregaon here had certified the structure, built between 1979 and 1982, as dangerous.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Former BJP leader Ravindra Bhoyar joins Congress
SC grants protection from arrest to ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh in cases lodged against him in Maharashtra.
SC protects ex-Mumbai CP from arrest in criminal cases lodged against him in Maharashtra
SC issues notice to Maharashtra, CBI and state DGP on Param Bir Singh's plea seeking protection from coercive action.
Maharashtra govt reduces excise duty on imported liquor by 50 pc