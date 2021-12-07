Raigad ZP building in dangerous condition, says CEO in letter

A top official in Raigad district has written to the local engineering department of the Maharashtra government informing that the Zilla Parishad administrative building was in a dangerous condition and needed urgent repairs.

Raigad ZP chief executive officer Kiran Patil, in his letter to the local executive engineer, has stated that a structural engineer from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University in Lonere Goregaon here had certified the structure, built between 1979 and 1982, as dangerous.

