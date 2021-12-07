BJP team meets Union minister, alleges corruption in Thane smarty city works

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has promised to send a probe team to inquire into alleged corruption in Smart City Mission projects being implemented by the Thane Municipal Corporation, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Sahasrabuddhe said he led a team from Thane comprising BJP city unit president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare and others to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi.

Sahasrabuddhe, in his tweet, claimed Puri had promised to send a probe team here.

The Centre's Smart City Mission is a transformational initiative aimed at bringing about large scale urban development of select areas, of which eight are in Maharashtra, including Kalyan-Dombivali and Thane civic areas here.

