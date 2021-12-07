Poachers killed 802 wild animals in last 5 years in Odisha: Minister

At least 802 wild animals, including 11 elephants, one Royal Bengal Tiger and 10 leopards, were killed by poachers in Odisha in the last five years, Forest and Environment Minister BK Arukha informed the assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to questions raised by ruling BJD and Congress members Arukha said 802 wild animals were killed between 2016-17 and 2020-21.

The minister also said 3,248 poachers were arrested in the state during the five-year period.

Replying to a question by BJD member S R Patnaik, the minister said 42,003 hectares of forest in the state were affected due to fire in the current year.

Apart from poaching, at least 395 elephants also died due to electrocution, accidents and several other reasons from 2016-17 to 2020-21, the minister said, while replying to a question raised by Congress legislator Suresh Kumar Routray.

