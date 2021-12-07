Left Menu

Poachers killed 802 wild animals in last 5 years in Odisha: Minister

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:45 IST
Poachers killed 802 wild animals in last 5 years in Odisha: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • Country:
  • India

At least 802 wild animals, including 11 elephants, one Royal Bengal Tiger and 10 leopards, were killed by poachers in Odisha in the last five years, Forest and Environment Minister BK Arukha informed the assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to questions raised by ruling BJD and Congress members Arukha said 802 wild animals were killed between 2016-17 and 2020-21.

The minister also said 3,248 poachers were arrested in the state during the five-year period.

Replying to a question by BJD member S R Patnaik, the minister said 42,003 hectares of forest in the state were affected due to fire in the current year.

Apart from poaching, at least 395 elephants also died due to electrocution, accidents and several other reasons from 2016-17 to 2020-21, the minister said, while replying to a question raised by Congress legislator Suresh Kumar Routray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021