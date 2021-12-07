Left Menu

Hyundai Motor distributes relief materials to people affected in recent floods

Automaker Hyundai Motor on Tuesday said its corporate social responsibility arm Hyundai Motor India Foundation distributed relief materials to flood affected people in Sriperumbudur.

Dry rations, bed sheets, mats and tarpaulin covers were distributed to one thousand families who suffered during the heavy rains which inundated several low-lying areas in the city and also in various districts.

Residents hailing from 10 villages, neighbouring Sriperumbudur, were benefited through this initiative, a company statement said.

''Hyundai is committed to take every effort to help Tamil Nadu overcome this calamity. The relief kits are a small gesture from our side to the people of the state that has been our home for 25 years,'' HMIL MD and CEO, SS Kim said.

''In-line with our global vision - Progress for Humanity, we will continue to stand by the people and government of Tamil Nadu in these trying times'', he said.

