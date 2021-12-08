Cold conditions intensify in Rajasthan

Cold conditions intensified in Rajasthan with Churu recording a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

Temperatures in the state saw a dip of 1-4.5 degrees as compared to Monday night, they said.

Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in Nagaur, Pilani, Alwar, Bhilwara and Sangaria (Hanumangarh) was 6.6, 6.7, 7.5, 7.7 and 8.2 degrees celsius respectively, according to the weather department.

The conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, it said.

