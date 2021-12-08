Left Menu

Permission for non-agri land on which Maha minister Anil Parab's resort is built cancelled

Ratnagiri district authorities have cancelled a previous order of converting a piece of agricultural land into non-agricultural NA one on which Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab has allegedly built a resort. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday tweeted the copy of the December 6 order of the Ratnagiri additional district collector.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:37 IST
Permission for non-agri land on which Maha minister Anil Parab's resort is built cancelled
  • Country:
  • India

Ratnagiri district authorities have cancelled a previous order of converting a piece of agricultural land into non-agricultural (NA) one on which Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab has allegedly built a resort. The order issued by Ratnagiri additional district collector Sanjay Shinde, dated December 6, stated that the 2017 notification (converting the agricultural land into non-agricultural land) stands cancelled. The order does not mention the name of Anil Parab, who handles Transport and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday tweeted the copy of the December 6 order of the Ratnagiri additional district collector. Somaiya had earlier accused Parab of using his political influence to get the agricultural land converted into non-agricultural land to facilitate the construction of a resort in Murud village in Dapoli tehsil in the coastal Ratnagiri district. “Anil Parab's resort in Dapoli was illegal and the land on which it has been constructed—was converted to non-agricultural by submitting forged documents. Now it has been cancelled. The affidavit regarding the same has been submitted by the Maharashtra government before the Lokayukta during a hearing regarding the same,” Somaiya tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021