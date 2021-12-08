Left Menu

Maha govt planning police housing schemes: minister

The Maharashtra government, along with CIDCO, is planning various schemes for building houses and residential quarters for police personnel, state minister Eknath Shinde said while underlining the need to address the housing problems faced by policemen even after they retire from service.

The Maharashtra government, along with CIDCO, is planning various schemes for building houses and residential quarters for police personnel, state minister Eknath Shinde said while underlining the need to address the housing problems faced by policemen even after they retire from service. Shinde, along with state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, handed two-wheelers and four-wheelers to the Thane Police at a function on Tuesday, which he said will improve the policing efficiency against crime. These vehicles were funded by the Thane district Planning Funds.

''The state government is devising various schemes in collaboration with CIDCO for providing housing and quarters for police personnel. Their housing issues need to be addressed even after they retire from service,'' the Urban Development and PWD Minister said. Shinde said more police stations will come up in Thane. On this occasion, the kin of the policemen who lost their lives due to COVID-19 was awarded the letters of appointment in the police force.

