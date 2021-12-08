Omicron: State Cabinet to decide COVID-19 management, guidelines tomorrow, says Karnataka CM

With the resurgence in the number of COVID cases because of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Cabinet would hold a meeting tomorrow to take a decision on COVID management and guidelines in the state. Speaking to media persons after meeting with officers on Covid management, Bommai informed that details on Covid situation in various districts and Clusters, primary and secondary contacts of the new variant Omicron were obtained during the meeting.

"The standard protocol is being followed for the management and treatment of Omicron cases in various countries," he said. The Chief Minister also informed that he has obtained details on the financial needs to tackle COVID-19 till March 2022.

"The expenditure incurred by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Health, Revenue departments for oxygen units, labs and other essentials for Covid management during the second wave and clearance of pending payments were also discussed at the meeting," he said. Yesterday, Bomai announced that a Genome sequencing lab that conducts tests for the 'Omicron' variant will be established in Karnataka.

"All the districts have COVID-19 testing labs. Genome Sequencing needs expert systems and modern equipment. The spread of the new variant 'Omicron' has necessitated sending test samples in suspect cases for Omicron, to Genome Sequence testing in NCBS. Arrangements would be made to get the test reports quickly," Bommai had said. Earlier on Monday, Karnataka health minister Dr. K Sudhakar informed that only two cases of Omicron were found in the state and the genomic sequencing analysis report of the rest are awaited.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said. India has also added several countries to the list from where travelers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection. (ANI)

