Oceans hold promise as climate-fighting carbon sinks - researchers

The United States should study how the world’s oceans could be used to remove planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through methods like cultivating seaweed or manipulating nutrients in the water, according to a report released on Wednesday. The report comes amid a growing realization among the world’s scientists and governments that reducing greenhouse gas emissions from activities like burning fossil fuels will not be enough to avert the worst impacts of climate change. Huge volumes of carbon must also be removed and stored away using strategies that are not yet proven to work on a large scale.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine report said oceans are a promising area because of their size and capacity to store carbon. A handful of techniques are already available to accelerate the ocean’s carbon-absorbing powers https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-CHANGE/SEAGRASS/xklvyyeqjvg and need to be scrutinized, it said. The National Academies report recommended a $125 million U.S. research program to “complete some very critical research in the next decade” on the subject.

China announced in August https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/china-to-pursue-bigger-ocean-carbon-sink-idUSKBN2FS0AT it would explore ways to increase its ocean "carbon sink" as part of its pledge to reduce greenhouse gases to net zero by 2060. Seagrasses play a large role in regulating ocean environments, storing more than twice as much carbon https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/shrinking-sea-meadows-store-more-carbon-idUSKBN2BV0MV from planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) per square mile as forests do on land, according to a 2012 study in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The report identified six potential strategies that could be studied in detail, including large-scale seaweed farming, sprinkling phosphorous or nitrogen on the ocean surface to speed photosynthesis by carbon-absorbing phytoplankton, or passing an electrical current into the water to make it more alkaline and thereby enhance its ability to store CO2. Other ideas include protecting and recovering fish and marine mammal species that store carbon in their bodies and excrete carbon-rich waste to the ocean floor, or artificially forcing ocean upwelling and downwelling to bring nutrients for carbon-absorbing phytoplankton to the surface and carbon to the deeps.

The National Academies said it did some preliminary evaluations of these strategies for how well they are likely to work, along with their costs, scalability and environmental impact. It found that adjusting the alkalinity of the ocean with an electrical current had among the highest likelihoods of being effective, but also among the highest potential costs.

Seaweed farming, it said, was likely to have medium efficacy, but also moderate to high environmental risks, including contributing to ocean acidification and reduction of available oxygen in the water.

