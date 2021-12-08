Bag left on bus creates panic

A bag left on a civic bus by an unidentified person created panic briefly here on Wednesday, a police official said.

Its contents, however, were found to be harmless.

A person informed police about an unclaimed bag lying in a BEST bus near NCPA in south Mumbai, a police official said. A team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and local police rushed to the spot.

But the bag was found to contain some carpenter's tools, the official said.

