Bag left on bus creates panic

A bag left on a civic bus by an unidentified person created panic briefly here on Wednesday, a police official said.
Its contents, however, were found to be harmless.
A person informed police about an unclaimed bag lying in a BEST bus near NCPA in south Mumbai, a police official said. A team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and local police rushed to the spot.
But the bag was found to contain some carpenter's tools, the official said.
