Left Menu

Guj: PM to virtually lay foundation stone of Umiyadham temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for a Maa Umiyadham temple in Sola area here on December 13, said a BJP MLA on Wednesday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:12 IST
Guj: PM to virtually lay foundation stone of Umiyadham temple
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for a Maa Umiyadham temple in Sola area here on December 13, said a BJP MLA on Wednesday. The grand temple of Maa Umiya, reigning deity of the Kadva Patidar community, along with other buildings will be built at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore on 74,000 square yards of land, said MLA and chairman of the Umiyadham Shilanyas Mahotsav Samiti, Babubhai Patel.

The Sola Umiya Campus in Ahmedabad, where the temple is coming up, belongs to the Umiya Mataji Sansthan of Unjha, Mehsana.

The three-day-long ceremony of laying the foundation stone would begin on December 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel would also attend the inaugural ceremony, said Patel.

While a ''Navchandi Yajna'' has been planned on December 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually attend the stone laying ceremony on December 13, he said.

Apart from the temple, the trust, which runs the main temple in Unjha, would also build a 13-storey, 400-room complex adjacent to the new temple to provide training as well as hostel facility to Patidar youths preparing for UPSC and GPSC entrance tests. The entire complex can accommodate 1,200 boys and girls, said Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021