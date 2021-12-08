Left Menu

Certificate of recovery sent to collectors of districts of 442 ex-MPs for govt accommodation: Report

They will recover the dues of the government through their system of recovery, the report stated, quoting HUA ministrys submission on recovery of licence fee from ex-MPs. According to the report, the ministry told the PAC that an amount of Rs 3.337 crore has been recovered against the total outstanding dues amounting to Rs 10.19 crore shown by audit as on March 31, 2013.

Certificate of recovery sent to collectors of districts of 442 ex-MPs for govt accommodation: Report
A certificate of arrear recovery has been issued to the collectors of districts of 442 former MPs for using government accommodation, according to a public accounts committee's report that was presented to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The report on the functioning of directorate of estates stated that the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry told the committee that damage recovery cases have also been filed against ex-MPs for the recovery of dues.

The report of the committee, chaired by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, stated that the ministry said efforts are being made to recover the dues from other allottees.

The report on 'Functioning of Directorate of Estates' is based on Chapter 19 of CAG report number 11 of 2016.

''As per Section 14 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, a certificate of recovery of arrears in respect of 442 former MPs has been sent to collectors of their districts of permanent revenue for recovery as arrears of land revenue. ''They will recover the dues of the government through their system of recovery,'' the report stated, quoting HUA ministry's submission on recovery of licence fee from ex-MPs. According to the report, the ministry told the PAC that an amount of Rs 3.337 crore has been recovered against the total outstanding dues amounting to Rs 10.19 crore shown by audit as on March 31, 2013. It stated that action has been taken to recover the remaining dues of Rs 6.853 crore.

