Telangana CM asks officicals to speedily complete new Secretariat construction works

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday instructed officials to speedily complete the ongoing construction works of new Secretariat complex.

Rao, who inspected the construction along with ministers and officials, expressed satisfaction over the progress of works, an official release said.

He minutely examined the construction works which are at an advanced stage, it said.

He discussed the progress with Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and officials concerned.

The CM went around Ministers' chambers, parking areas, chambers of secretaries and VIPs and others and gave a few suggestions to the officials. He expressed happiness over the way the construction is taking place.

''He wanted that the new Secretariat should be one of the beautiful ones in the country; it should be constructed in such a way that the entire country should feel proud of it,'' it said.

Rao directed officials to ensure quality and also wanted them to study other Secretariat buildings in the country and to take good points from them. Rao had laid the foundation stone for the new Secretariat complex in 2019. The matter had also gone to courts.

