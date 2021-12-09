Rajasthan: NGOs to be exempted from development, other fees under new scheme

Non-profit organisations in Rajasthan are going to be exempted from different fees to which they were earlier subjected, according to rules under a new scheme. The government's approval of Social Security Investment Promotion Scheme-2021 exempts eligible not-for-profit organisations from development fee and the BSUP -- fee paid towards 'Basic Services for Urban Poor', according to a release. The scheme was approved by state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and has been notified by the Urban Development and Housing (UDH) department.

Under the scheme, various facilities, concessions and exemptions are being provided to recognised non-profit bodies working for the welfare of children, women, handicapped, poor, homeless, transgender and elderly people.

