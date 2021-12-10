NCBS, Tata Institute of Genetics and Society announce institutional alliance

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI): The National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and the Tata Institute of Genetics and Society (TIGS) on Friday announced a new institutional alliance.

“This engagement with TIGS is a wonderful opportunity for NCBS researchers to engage with questions that concern both genetics and society, and at the same time broadening the collaborative footprint of TIGS at the Bangalore Life Science Cluster,'' said NCBS Director Satyajit Mayor.

TIGS Director Rakesh Mishra said by joining hands with NCBS, TIGS brings top-quality science closer to addressing societal problems in the domain of rare genetic diseases, infectious diseases and nutrition, using cutting-edge science and technology.

According to an NCBS statement, this collaboration seeks to bring the most recently developed science and technologies to address key fundamental and applied questions in the areas of human health and agriculture.

Trustee, TIGS, Manoj Kumar said recent breakthrough technologies in genetics have started to demonstrate some incredible applications across human health and food security issues.

''I am confident that NCBS-TIGS partnership will positively contribute to several of them, including the adaptation and resilience of the environment, both natural and human-made, to dampen or control the effects of a changing global climate,'' he said.

NCBS is a member of the Bangalore Life Science Cluster (BLiSc), along with the DBT- Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine, and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP). ''The thriving intellectual environment and quality infrastructure on the BLiSc is expected to catalyse scientific productivity and application at scale,'' the statement said. ''This engagement could possibly broaden the partner base in BLiSc, contributing to the vision of making BLiSc a leader in facilitating and implementing scientific solutions of societal benefit through a deep understanding of fundamental science,'' it was stated.

