Areca, coconut prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru, Dec 10 (PTI): Following are areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal): Old Supari: Rs 48,000 to Rs 52,500 model Rs 51,000 New Supari: Rs 37,500 to Rs 43,500 model Rs 42,000 Koka: Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 model Rs 37,500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000 model Rs 25,000 2nd qlty: Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 15,000.

